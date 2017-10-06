Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
RRA buffer spring
RRA buffer spring
#
1
06-10-2017, 04:41 PM
KPB71
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: West Jordan,Utah
Posts: 70
RRA buffer spring
I have a RRA 20" Varmint in 223 need to tame the twang noise the stock spring is 12 3/4" long and the buffer is 6" long.What are your thoughts on the Geissele super 42 or what do you all recommend.
#
2
06-10-2017, 04:53 PM
Georgiashooter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: South Georgia
Posts: 59
Re: RRA buffer spring
Check out the jp rifles scs. Money well spent
