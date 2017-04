Omg ! 1992 Eagle Arms Action Master model .



Re-barrel. What an ordeal !!!



First the hand guard , a free float hand guard tube and barrel nut where one unit and took act of god to get that off !



Now the barrel is froze in the upper receiver ! And i am wondering if it was pressed in by Eagle Arms ?

Hard to tell what those accuracy nuts did!



I sure hope white oak appreciates my new barrel purchase ... LOL :(

