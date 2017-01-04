Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
AR15/10 Rifles
new upper build
new upper build
04-01-2017, 12:05 AM
gj
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 113
new upper build
White oaks barrel 1-8 stainless 20"
Bootleg nitride bcg
Low pro gas block, rifle gas tube, mil spec charge handle
Aero upper
Free float round Handguard
$685.00 is this to high ?
radiationslave@hotmail.com
