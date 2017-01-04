Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


new upper build
Unread 04-01-2017, 12:05 AM
gj
new upper build
White oaks barrel 1-8 stainless 20"
Bootleg nitride bcg
Low pro gas block, rifle gas tube, mil spec charge handle
Aero upper
Free float round Handguard

$685.00 is this to high ?
radiationslave@hotmail.com
