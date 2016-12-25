New build what's your good and bad thoughts? I'm putting together a LR10 and want to get it to be more on the long range precision side than just a good rifle to go have fun shooting. Here's a list of everything I have so far and also looking for some opinions on triggers. I started with DPMS stripped lower and uppers, Aero precision bcg, Troy hand guards, Magpul fully adjustable rifle stock, the upper is out to Krieger getting a 22" barrel in .308 as well as my American precision big bastard muzzle first gen muzzle break as well as their gas block. I will also be getting an Atlas bi pod and either another NF or try out a Vortex for the glass on her. I'd like to try my luck out to 1000 yards if I can make it lol. So I'd love to hear your opinions on what I've got going so far as well as the actual experience on the triggers you have used. Thanks everyone I look forward to hearing what you have to say!