Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
  #1  
Unread 03-05-2017, 01:26 PM
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 66
Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
I have a 223 AR with WOA match bbl. I was shooting some loads the other day and had to eject a loaded round. I took a close up look at it just for the heck and noticed something unusual. On the flat part of the bullet behind the ogive were 3 evenly spaced radial lines. It was actually one line that started towards to the tip and made nearly 3 revolutions to the rear. I took a pic of it attached but darn bullet so shiny hard to get a good one.
I am curious as to what caused this and either I am being stupid or just cant figure it out. I understand how an ar functions pretty well. the guy next to me was ex military and leo and said those are rifling marks. I said no for 2 reasons one being the bolt only turns about 15deg to lock up and the marks are a spiral. Plus I have my oal set up right and this bullet was .010 off the lands.
When I got home i took a nosler factory load which was .35 off lands in my barrel and chambered/ejected it. It also got this spiral but only one and a half spirals. The scratches are light but deep enough to barely feel with your fingernail.

I am curious and its driving my nuts! How can a cartridge spin to make those marks?
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?-fullsizeoutput_198b.jpg  
Unread 03-05-2017, 01:51 PM
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Alaska
Posts: 4,779
Re: Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
Can't see any spiral in the picture...
Unread 03-05-2017, 01:54 PM
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 66
Re: Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
magnify the pic. can see 2 parallel looking lines on the bullet. the third one didnt show up on the pic
Unread 03-05-2017, 02:17 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,682
Re: Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
Is the chamber clean?
Unread 03-05-2017, 04:33 PM
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Alaska
Posts: 4,779
Re: Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
Blacken the bullet with permanent felt pen. Chamber again. Search for spiral.

I don't believe that spiral is possible from the 15* rotation of the AR15 action.

Unless you can duplicate on the blackened bullet chambering, look elsewhere.
Unread 03-05-2017, 04:55 PM
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Alaska
Posts: 4,779
Re: Mystery spiral on 223 bullet?
The only way to get those rings is if the throat in your chamber has rough reamer ridges in it. That means whoever cut the chamber did a poor inspection of the work.

Maybe a defective reamer. Or a defective operator...
