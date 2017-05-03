Mystery spiral on 223 bullet? I have a 223 AR with WOA match bbl. I was shooting some loads the other day and had to eject a loaded round. I took a close up look at it just for the heck and noticed something unusual. On the flat part of the bullet behind the ogive were 3 evenly spaced radial lines. It was actually one line that started towards to the tip and made nearly 3 revolutions to the rear. I took a pic of it attached but darn bullet so shiny hard to get a good one.

I am curious as to what caused this and either I am being stupid or just cant figure it out. I understand how an ar functions pretty well. the guy next to me was ex military and leo and said those are rifling marks. I said no for 2 reasons one being the bolt only turns about 15deg to lock up and the marks are a spiral. Plus I have my oal set up right and this bullet was .010 off the lands.

When I got home i took a nosler factory load which was .35 off lands in my barrel and chambered/ejected it. It also got this spiral but only one and a half spirals. The scratches are light but deep enough to barely feel with your fingernail.



I am curious and its driving my nuts! How can a cartridge spin to make those marks? Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger