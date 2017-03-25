Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


My new 20 Practical
Unread 03-25-2017, 10:37 AM
My new 20 Practical
I bought a 20P 24in pacnor super match 3 groove complete upper from WOA not long ago. My 223 upper is now gonna be collecting dust for a while.

Got my load dialed with 39sbk's at 3825fps. This thing shoots like a lazer consistently in the 2's without operator error after I installed a geissele national match trigger. Best 3 shot group .153. Had plenty mickey mouses in the high 1's. 5 shot groups in the 2's to low 3's due to me. I get too excited when i see the first 3 in one hole and then blow it on the 4th or 5th shot most of the time. I guess I am just not used to an AR shooting like a bolt!

Also the report is pretty mild. Yesterday I had the range to myself and forgot to put in my earplugs. I shot about 15 rounds before I realized.

Very cool little cartridge. Only negative I would say is it seems to run a bit on the hot side to get the velocities out of an AR but with 223 lc brass at 5cents per who cares.

Should be fun shooting rockchucks at 500yds if the Oregon winter will ever end.
My new 20 Practical-fullsizeoutput_197b.jpg  
