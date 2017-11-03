Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Mods for every AR-15
03-11-2017
gj
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 22
Mods for every AR-15
Every one of my AR-15 i own automatically get these modifications , needed or not .

First they get a accuwedge fitted.

Then the trigger group is polished to a mirror Finish.

Next the hammer gets a 4 lb J-P enterprizes spring .

Then the firing pin i polished down to the same mirror Finish .

Then the rifle is stripped and all lube is removed and re lubed
with my own (specially processed ) Hornady one shot cleaner and lube to eliminate
dirt and powder accumulation...

AND NOT ALL ,,,, but many of my rifles get there hammers Bobbed for faster lock time.

WHAT ARE YOURS ?
radiationslave@hotmail.com
