Mods for every AR-15 Every one of my AR-15 i own automatically get these modifications , needed or not .



First they get a accuwedge fitted.



Then the trigger group is polished to a mirror Finish.



Next the hammer gets a 4 lb J-P enterprizes spring .



Then the firing pin i polished down to the same mirror Finish .



Then the rifle is stripped and all lube is removed and re lubed

with my own (specially processed ) Hornady one shot cleaner and lube to eliminate

dirt and powder accumulation...



AND NOT ALL ,,,, but many of my rifles get there hammers Bobbed for faster lock time.



WHAT ARE YOURS ?

radiationslave@hotmail.com __________________ Last edited by gj; 03-11-2017 at 11:43 AM .