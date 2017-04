Like I need another upper



$319.99 Just could not resist !

16" chrome lined barrel, compensator, FDE MOE, upgraded to a nickle boron BCG for an extra $30 total 349.99 total and on top of that got free UPS shipping.......

My first chrome lined Barrel , hope its a shooter, if i dont get at least 1 inch at 100 im gunna be unhappy diseased camper!



