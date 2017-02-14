Lf pr20

Just my quick thoughts about the Live Free Amory PR 20 in .308



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Oo2Zd56Yo0



Thanks for Watching



M.Bird Now that I have 100rds though the rifle, have the load i want to shot.Just my quick thoughts about the Live Free Amory PR 20 in .308Thanks for WatchingM.Bird