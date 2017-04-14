Just loaded up a bunch of these!



i'm using 20 and 24 inch barrels with 1:9 twist



https://www.midsouthshooterssupply.c...atch-100-count They came late today... and i can't wait to try them. I did three of each in .3 increments with AR-comp an H414 from all my data on 75 grain matchi'm using 20 and 24 inch barrels with 1:9 twist