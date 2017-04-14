Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Just loaded up a bunch of these!
04-14-2017, 12:23 AM
budlight
Gold Member
Join Date: Sep 2004
Location: Nevada
Posts: 821
Just loaded up a bunch of these!
They came late today... and i can't wait to try them. I did three of each in .3 increments with AR-comp an H414 from all my data on 75 grain match
i'm using 20 and 24 inch barrels with 1:9 twist
https://www.midsouthshooterssupply.c...atch-100-count
