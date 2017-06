just finished my 6.5 Creedmore just finished building my 6.5, and am waiting for the savings to grow for my scope, It has a

Anderson lower

Aero upper

D Wilson bolt group

SLR adj gas block

18 " Ballistic Advantage heavy barrel mid length gas

Seeking ambi safety

Diamond 15 in handguard

Luth AR adj stock

Standard buffer and spring

CMG lower group

Mag pull magazine

forgot the name of the grip with finger groves?



all dipped in early fall camo



