Hunting rifle build, 6.5 Creedmoor.





Doing a light weight 6.5 Creedmoor AR10 platform build. Tennessee Arms .308 lower, polymer. TA lower parts kit. TA buffer kit, with Magpul M4 style buttstock. The upper is a Gen2 DPMS, bolt carrier group is DPMS, barrel is a Ballistic Avantage 18" inch heavy barrel mid length. Extra light hand guard, 15 inch. Trigger CMC 2 stage. My lower is doing its 10 day "cooling off" wait here in California. A2