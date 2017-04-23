Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > AR15/10 Rifles
Reload this Page Headspace change.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Headspace change.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-23-2017, 09:31 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 51
Headspace change.
Has anyone had a good load wrecked by resizing brass .002 shorter than usual?
__________________
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-23-2017, 10:26 PM
gj gj is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 154
Re: Headspace change.
Quote:
Originally Posted by E. Dailing View Post
Has anyone had a good load wrecked by resizing brass .002 shorter than usual?
I dont think sooooo !
__________________
radiationslave@hotmail.com
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 22 Nosler | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:30 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC