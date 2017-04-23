Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Headspace change.
Headspace change.
04-23-2017, 09:31 PM
E. Dailing
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 51
Headspace change.
Has anyone had a good load wrecked by resizing brass .002 shorter than usual?
04-23-2017, 10:26 PM
gj
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 154
Re: Headspace change.
E. Dailing
Has anyone had a good load wrecked by resizing brass .002 shorter than usual?
I dont think sooooo !
