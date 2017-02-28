Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
AR15/10 Rifles
Great computer gen of the Armalite
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Great computer gen of the Armalite
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-28-2017, 11:48 AM
Tesoro
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 64
Great computer gen of the Armalite
The best ( and latest) 2 videos I have seen on the components and function of an AR. Good for newcomers and anyone who isnt 100% up to speed on these weapons.
components:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_RfiKEvoGA
function:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAqE...7-9fa42b79e0d1
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Carbon Handguard
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:06 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC