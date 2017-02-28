Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Great computer gen of the Armalite
Unread 02-28-2017, 11:48 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 64
Great computer gen of the Armalite
The best ( and latest) 2 videos I have seen on the components and function of an AR. Good for newcomers and anyone who isnt 100% up to speed on these weapons.

components:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_RfiKEvoGA

function:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAqE...7-9fa42b79e0d1
