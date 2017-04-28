Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
AR15/10 Rifles
Foldable AR, and not talking about folding stock
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Foldable AR, and not talking about folding stock
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-28-2017, 06:39 PM
THEIS
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 236
Foldable AR, and not talking about folding stock
Hello,
Well it looks like FD Defense is looking to change the way we look at the AR functionality.
https://www.fddefense.com/rifles/xar/
THEIS
__________________
Never stop doing what you do because others say it cannot be done....
#
2
04-28-2017, 08:29 PM
snox801
Platinum Member
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,372
Re: Foldable AR, and not talking about folding stock
Looks like I'll be spending more money now. Thanks
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
6.5 Grendel finished
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:02 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC