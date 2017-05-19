Dmr/sdmr build and testing report. View First Unread Display Modes 1 05-19-2017, 12:37 PM pondskipper Silver Member Join Date: Aug 2010 Posts: 153 Dmr/sdmr build and testing report.



I decided to purposely buy a run of the mill complete PSA upper and lower receiver sets to give myself a baseline as many people would do and systematically start shooting, swapping parts to see what helped or hurt accuracy in an effort to make myself more familiar with the platform inside and out. I started at the barrel and worked my way back throughout the gun, shooting, changing/upgrading parts then shooting again and documenting the results.



First and foremost I am a bolt gun guy, I have never really had any love for the AR or any other semiautomatic platform for that matter. I am a long range shooter and hunter first and foremost and the semiautomatic platform in my mind allows for the potential for too many things to malfunction and also theoretically shouldn't be able to compete with its bolt action counterpart in terms of accuracy. I get asked quite often by friends, friends of friends, and family members what it takes to make an AR more accurate and aside from the things that would usually transfer from a bolt gun such as free floating the barrel, having a good quality barrel, shooting high quality match ammo, a quality trigger, and a stock with good ergonomics that allowed for a proper cheek weld and length of pull adjustment, I couldn't really help them out anymore than that because I wasn't very versed with the design. Well about a month ago, I decided it was time that I got my feet wet and learn more about them, more so out of a necessity than a desire. Coyotes in my local area have become a huge problem and hunting them with a bolt gun when they are running in packs will limit you to basically getting one or possibly two simply due to having to break position to cycle the action and once the lead starts flying they don't hang around to find out what's going on and why their buddies are blowing up next to them. Which brought me to the AR platform.



My next task was to address ergonomics as well as reliability which ill get into in the next comment.



At this point the gun was still wearing a standard A2 stock, standard crappy grip, and that lame excuse they call a trigger that has what felt like a 1 ton trigger pull with a 1/2" of creep before it finally went BANG! Knowing exactly what I wanted in all these parts I selected each one according to their feature set and what I already knew they needed to be for me. For the stock I selected the newest generation Magpul Prs stock, so I could fine tune the length of pull and comb height so that I could get a good cheek weld on the scope, it is a fair amount heavier than others but it is a very good quality unit and seeing as how I'm use to caring around bolt guns that weigh in excess of 21 lbs I honestly don't mind it, it also moved the rifles center of gravity further back which makes it more handy in both prone from a bipod as well as shooting offhand. For the grip I decided to go with the ergo tactical grip as I have pretty big hands and I was able to wrap my trigger finger around the trigger with the stock grip all the way to the third joint if I really tried. For the trigger I went with a Timney single stage straight shoe drop in unit because I am better with single stage than two stage and they feel better to me, and the straight shoe moved the trigger out even further and I am now able to use the tip of my trigger finger like I'm supposed to.



For a barrel I decided to consult with my friends who shoot military rifle matches and see who had the best reputation for making high quality AR barrels and to my surprise the almost all suggested a brand I've never heard of called White Oak Armament, claiming they were by for the biggest bang for your buck as well as exceptionally accurate in comparison to other brands of barrel makers that consistently cost 2-300 dollars more. I decided to go with an 18" DMR contour stainless 1:7 twist barrel with the rifle length gas system. Prior to installing this barrel the gun was normally shooting 1.2" to 1.5" groups at 100 yards, with multiple different types of match ammo. After the barrel swap, which I did myself mind you, the groups shrunk down to an average size of .5-.75 after barrel break in and the new barrel seemed to actually prefer the Hornady 75gr match ammo, so from here on out this was the only ammo fed through the rifle to alleviate variances in different ammunition. When I installed the barrel I also installed an adjustable gas block so I could restrict the amount of gas enough to where it was just enough to cycle the action open and lock the bolt back on the last shot, I do believe this does help accuracy but I can't say how much as I did it with the barrel swap so the effects it had couldn't be measured.



Every now and then I would still get an unexplainable occasional flyer that always opened the group up to 3/4" and would simultaneously have a failure to completely feed the next round, and with a light push from the charge handle, the bolt would slip right into battery just like it was supposed to, this was also always accompanied by an audible difference from the shot. I always keep the action and barrel clean and well lubricated with frog lube so I knew that wasn't the issue, what I did find is that between the super rough parkerized finish on the factory BCG along with having excessive slop in the upper receiver raceway that that the BCG rides in that it would from time to time cause enough of a problem cycling. What I did to solve the cyclic issue was replace the factory BCG with an Aero Precision nickel boron BCG and install a JP enterprises silent captured spring and from then on I never again had any failures to feed and the groups also stayed in the .5-.6" range from then on and the flyers were gone, the gun was always capable of that but due to cyclic issues and inconsistency's it would cause the occasional flyer, another added benefit of adding the silent captured spring was it no longer sounded as if there was a hobo playing an out of tune banjo inside the buffer tube lol.



After changing the stock, grip, and trigger out I was able to maintain .5-.6" groups with the rifle on a regular basis now that I wasn't having to fight it and was able to get much more comfortable behind the gun, these things didn't make the gun more accurate, it made me more accurate with the gun.



I did notice that when I was installing the new barrel in the gun that there seemed to be an excessive amount of play between the barrel shank and upper receiver barrel socket when the barrel was slid into place and I knew that this plus the sloppy fitment of the bolt carrier group in the upper receivers raceway were what was likely holding the rest of the system back from what it was really potentially capable of and I decided to get a billet upper and lower receiver set that was designed from the ground up to be the foundation of precision rifle platform, I looked at many brands and ended up going with a Wilson combat matched billet upper and lower receiver set to install everything into and I am glad I did! it was pricy for sure but it was money well spent, installing the barrel into the new upper I instantly noticed if you weren't holding your mouth right the shank would not slide into the socket, moving forward I also noticed just how little play there was between the bolt carrier group and the upper receiver raceway, which was roughly 1/3 the amount of its milspec counterpart, those two things plus the increased rigidity of the billet unit being thicker and stronger, I'm pleased to announce that the rifle is now shooting 5 shot groups that are seldom larger than 3/8" in diameter and just look like a single .375 cal bullet hole at 100 yards with factory 75gr Hornady match ammo.



I learned a lot doing it this way, sure I could have just gone out and purchased all top of the line parts, put the gun together, and been done with it but I wanted to know for myself as well as for others, the things to look for and what gives you the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to trying to turn an AR into a rifle that's that is more accuracy oriented rather than the spray and pray at 75-100yds. I now feel completely confident that any coyote within 600 yards or closer, is going to be in some serious trouble. I'm sure it would still be accurate at 1000 yards and maybe in a few weeks I will load it up and take it to the range and find out, but for hunting and taking a shot at something with a pulse, I'm not going to press my luck on a cartridge this small to have the energy to humanely kill a coyote any further out than 600 yds, I know they are a pest but I wouldn't want someone to shoot me from a long ways off and let me lay there and suffer. 5 05-19-2017, 02:40 PM pondskipper Silver Member Join Date: Aug 2010 Posts: 153 Re: Dmr/sdmr build and testing report.



I believe a reasonable accuracy expectation from a rifle using a run of the mill forged milspec upper and lower receiver with top of the line parts installed will be anywhere from .5-.75" with quality ammo depending on shooter and weather conditions.



With a super high quality billet upper like mine which is a much, much tighter fit in every area and is thicker and stronger where it really counts, accuracy could be in the .2-.3" range possibly better.



If you are new to AR's and are reading this and have an interest in buying one or building one from the ground up, I hope all this helps, the good news is that you can do it little by little at a time, which I'm sure most people probably do in some form or another and you'll still have a gun to practice your fundamentals along the way, and yes, AR/s really are like Legos for grownups for the most part.



I will put together a price list for everything I have done to the rifle from the time I purchased it to what it is now along with photos showing groups as well as how it the guns looks changed along the way later on tonight.



Things to take from this are if you want accuracy form one, find HIGH QUALITY MATCH ammo it likes if you don't reload, after you install a good high quality stiff barrel, keep the gas system rifle length, use an adjustable gas block to meter the amount of gas going through the gun, get the ergonomics down to where the gun fits you not the other way around, if you are building from the ground up with a billet receiver try and find an upper receiver that has very little slop in the BCG raceway and that the barrel socket fits the barrel shank very well without the barrel nut installed, keep it clean and well lubricated and use a bolt carrier that has a smooth finish.



Honorable mention would be the radian raptor charge handle, for a scoped ar that's used for hunting purposes and may likely be shot from your strong side at times or you need to rack a round in quick this things a life saver, its well designed and executed, as well as being aesthetically pleasing to the eye. With the diameter of the pins used on the latch handles I HIGHLY doubt ill ever have to worry about it.

