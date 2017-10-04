Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
AR15/10 Rifles
DI BCG to fit Adam Arms AR-10
DI BCG to fit Adam Arms AR-10
04-10-2017, 07:08 PM
kass
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 61
DI BCG to fit Adam Arms AR-10
Does anyone know of a DI carrier and bolt that will fit into their AR-!0 upper?
Smoking over conversion away from their piston system.
Believe theirs is Gen 2 size.
