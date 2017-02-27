Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Carbon Handguard
Unread 02-27-2017, 05:00 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Slovak Republic
Posts: 17
Carbon Handguard
Guys, your help will be very appreciated.

I've bought few days ago my first AR-15 clone. Nothing special or unique, just simple Smith&Wesson M&P-15 I. It has 17" barrel with 9" twist, A2 stock and carbine length GI handguard. See the picture below. There is no major tuning planned in my mind, I just want another handguard. After searching the web I found the Lancer Systems carbon handguards. But. They don't ship to Europe. And they will not answer emails, except those which has coherence with placed orders... I've checked their distributors for Europe, no one of them offers the Lancer's handguards, everybody sells only the magazines (I already bought some 20 and 30 rds.).
Similar situation with Lancer's US distributors, they make mostly wholesale and also don't ship to Europe.
I am a bit sad. I want only simple carbon handguard with carbine length, no rails, no gadgets.
Maybe you know some "normal" shop or store which sells Lancer's carbon hanguards?

__________________
Blaser R8 Professional 9,3x62mm
Remington 700 Sendero SFII AICS Stage II. .300 WinMag
Remington 700 SASS AICS Stage II 6,5x47 Lapua
Sako L61R 7mm Remington Magnum Custom
Howa 1500 GRS Hybrid 7mm-08 Remington
Smith&Wesson M&P-15 I .223 Remington
