Carbon Handguard



I've bought few days ago my first AR-15 clone. Nothing special or unique, just simple Smith&Wesson M&P-15 I. It has 17" barrel with 9" twist, A2 stock and carbine length GI handguard. See the picture below. There is no major tuning planned in my mind, I just want another handguard. After searching the web I found the Lancer Systems carbon handguards. But. They don't ship to Europe. And they will not answer emails, except those which has coherence with placed orders... I've checked their distributors for Europe, no one of them offers the Lancer's handguards, everybody sells only the magazines (I already bought some 20 and 30 rds.).

Similar situation with Lancer's US distributors, they make mostly wholesale and also don't ship to Europe.

I am a bit sad. I want only simple carbon handguard with carbine length, no rails, no gadgets.

Maybe you know some "normal" shop or store which sells Lancer's carbon hanguards?



