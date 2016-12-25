Brass catcher popularity?

Quote:
Originally Posted by Kansaswoodguy
Those E&L look like a nicer catcher then my net and wire Caldwell how easily do they come off in the event of a jam or other issue. A buddy of mine built some rebar frames and attached 1/4" hardware cloth to them. You set them on the bench where your brass ejects and catches it. They are left at the range do to there large and combersom size but they do work very well. Ive got to build a couple more of those or invest in something like these E&L's
The e&l has 2 square stock steel rails that poke out. The rails have 8 or so halfmoon detent craters drilled in em. On the box are 2 female slots the rails slide into. The slots have one each ss spring loaded ball bearing that pop into the detents. This way can adjust the box outwards with firm hold. Its very easy to pop the box off or on the rails.
You can also drill and remount the female part forward or rear to fit any ejection config pattern.
Its a simple setup that works. US military uses em on many of their ranges.