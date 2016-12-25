     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > AR15/10 Rifles
Reload this Page Brass catcher popularity?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Brass catcher popularity?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 03:12 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 36
Brass catcher popularity?
You know i always wonder why more AR shooters dont use good brass catchers? I am not talking about the laundry bag on a wire frame kind but something like the E&L I use. Its simple, indestructible, easy to pop on and off and dosent create jams. And it kinda looks like it belongs on an AR. Sure it costs about 75 bucks with the picatinny rail mount pins but so does a long afternoon of lead slinging at the range.

It cost 175 bucks in my case as I also have another picatinny rail mounted on top of my receiver with the brass catcher pins sandwiched between the 2 rails. This way I can use a full length qd mount for my eotech and a couple of diff scopes. If I just used one scope then I wouldnt need the extra rail as there is space to mount individual rings that dont interfere with the E&L pins.

At my range I constantly see shooters spew 100's of casings all over the place and then walk away or sweep em up with other crud and dump in the brass bucket. If those guys just collected their nice clean brass and sold em once a month on the bulletin board they could at least supplement their ammo costs. Every time they empty a 30 round mag they scatter a couple of bucks of brass into the dirt. And it also eliminates range rule hassle of picking up brass and also not lobbing hot casings at fellow shooters...etc etc.

As we know brass is the single most expensive component when reloading and especially so if you only use it once so why not collect them the easy way?

I buy LC once fired for 5 cents a casing. And then I spend hours doing all the necessary case prep work to uniform them. So even if its not about the economics then its about the prep work. So the last thing I am going to do is sling my nice brass into the mud when I can use it 2-3 more times and only have to neck size it from now on.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 03:43 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Location: End of the Oregon Trail
    Posts: 2,028
    Re: Brass catcher popularity?
    Thanks, Tesoro.

    It is a mystery why they are not used very often. I personally don't shoot an AR. But, I get VERY TIRED of having a HOT .223 case hit me on the cheek or back of the neck when trying to shoot the 3rd or 5th shot on a tight group. LOL.

    AR shooters would get more respect at the range if they used them. But they don't usually seem to be a group that respects much of anything anyway.....
    __________________
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 05:56 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2014
    Posts: 312
    Re: Brass catcher popularity?
    Those E&L look like a nicer catcher then my net and wire Caldwell how easily do they come off in the event of a jam or other issue. A buddy of mine built some rebar frames and attached 1/4" hardware cloth to them. You set them on the bench where your brass ejects and catches it. They are left at the range do to there large and combersom size but they do work very well. Ive got to build a couple more of those or invest in something like these E&L's
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 06:00 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2013
    Posts: 81
    Re: Brass catcher popularity?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Barrelnut View Post
    Thanks, Tesoro.

    It is a mystery why they are not used very often. I personally don't shoot an AR. But, I get VERY TIRED of having a HOT .223 case hit me on the cheek or back of the neck when trying to shoot the 3rd or 5th shot on a tight group. LOL.

    AR shooters would get more respect at the range if they used them. But they don't usually seem to be a group that respects much of anything anyway.....
    Lol, I'm an ar shooter and I get the same way. Last weekend I had a guy to my left shooting a m1 garand and he was peppering with '06 brass. Well I went straight to the rangemaster and had him grab a big brass deflector they had made that goes on the shooting bench. I took it over to my neighbors bench and put it up. Nothing more frustrating then being right at the spot where your trigger is breaking and a shell hits you in the head. Not too good for shooting groups.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 06:40 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2012
    Location: Grants Pass Oregon
    Posts: 36
    Re: Brass catcher popularity?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Kansaswoodguy View Post
    Those E&L look like a nicer catcher then my net and wire Caldwell how easily do they come off in the event of a jam or other issue. A buddy of mine built some rebar frames and attached 1/4" hardware cloth to them. You set them on the bench where your brass ejects and catches it. They are left at the range do to there large and combersom size but they do work very well. Ive got to build a couple more of those or invest in something like these E&L's
    The e&l has 2 square stock steel rails that poke out. The rails have 8 or so halfmoon detent craters drilled in em. On the box are 2 female slots the rails slide into. The slots have one each ss spring loaded ball bearing that pop into the detents. This way can adjust the box outwards with firm hold. Its very easy to pop the box off or on the rails.

    You can also drill and remount the female part forward or rear to fit any ejection config pattern.

    Its a simple setup that works. US military uses em on many of their ranges.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 06:44 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2012
    Location: Grants Pass Oregon
    Posts: 36
    Re: Brass catcher popularity?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by wklman View Post
    Lol, I'm an ar shooter and I get the same way. Last weekend I had a guy to my left shooting a m1 garand and he was peppering with '06 brass. Well I went straight to the rangemaster and had him grab a big brass deflector they had made that goes on the shooting bench. I took it over to my neighbors bench and put it up. Nothing more frustrating then being right at the spot where your trigger is breaking and a shell hits you in the head. Not too good for shooting groups.
    If I were a range master I would paint a big yellow line down the middle of the shooting bench gallery. And then hang a sign above saying 'semi auto shooters on the right side only'
    Solve that problem of bitchin bolt action shooters!
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Trigger AR polish or any improvement | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:52 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC