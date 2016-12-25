Brass catcher popularity? You know i always wonder why more AR shooters dont use good brass catchers? I am not talking about the laundry bag on a wire frame kind but something like the E&L I use. Its simple, indestructible, easy to pop on and off and dosent create jams. And it kinda looks like it belongs on an AR. Sure it costs about 75 bucks with the picatinny rail mount pins but so does a long afternoon of lead slinging at the range.



It cost 175 bucks in my case as I also have another picatinny rail mounted on top of my receiver with the brass catcher pins sandwiched between the 2 rails. This way I can use a full length qd mount for my eotech and a couple of diff scopes. If I just used one scope then I wouldnt need the extra rail as there is space to mount individual rings that dont interfere with the E&L pins.



At my range I constantly see shooters spew 100's of casings all over the place and then walk away or sweep em up with other crud and dump in the brass bucket. If those guys just collected their nice clean brass and sold em once a month on the bulletin board they could at least supplement their ammo costs. Every time they empty a 30 round mag they scatter a couple of bucks of brass into the dirt. And it also eliminates range rule hassle of picking up brass and also not lobbing hot casings at fellow shooters...etc etc.



As we know brass is the single most expensive component when reloading and especially so if you only use it once so why not collect them the easy way?



I buy LC once fired for 5 cents a casing. And then I spend hours doing all the necessary case prep work to uniform them. So even if its not about the economics then its about the prep work. So the last thing I am going to do is sling my nice brass into the mud when I can use it 2-3 more times and only have to neck size it from now on.