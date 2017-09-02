     close
Best AR-15
I have a buddy who is looking for an awesome AR-15 with the works. It needs to be dependable and he wants something that looks good. What company/model do you recommend? I am more of a bolt action guy. His budget is $1500. He wants something with a full keymod and a 16" barrel.

Thanks,
Josh
    Re: Best AR-15
    You ain't gonna buy the best AR15 for $1,500... Double that, and he can buy the best.

    But the best for $1,500...I would say the new LWRC DI model. https://www.lwrci.com/p-839-lwrci-di.aspx

    If he wants to raise his budget some, I highly recommend the LWRC M6A2 or IC line of rifles. I've had my M6A1 since 2009... Accurate and reliable is an understatement. It's a tack-driver, and I've only cleaned it maybe 3 times, and shot a couple thousand rounds through it, a lot of which is cheap steel-cased Wolf and Tula. No problems.

    https://www.lwrci.com
