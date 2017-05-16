AR15 .17 Rem build ejector markings on cases... Need some help!





Upper Build

-Upper Receiver Spikes tactical

-Barrel Shilen 24" heavy varmint 1:10 twist 17 Remington

-BCG PSA Premium Nitride BCG

-Gas block Midwest Industries low pro

-Gas Tube CMG Chrome lined rifle length tube













Well I finally finished my 17 rem build an shot it today with great results! Everything functioned really well and it shot under MOA with factory ammunition. The only thing I did notice that was on my brass, there was a clear indent from the ejector. I am wondering what this could be from. There are no other signs of pressure issues at all, just the mark from the ejector. Could this be a head spacing issue? Below is my build specs as to help the more educated AR builders and fanatics with helping me solve this problem. The ammo that I shot was factory Remington Accutip 20gr.Upper Build-Upper Receiver Spikes tactical-Barrel Shilen 24" heavy varmint 1:10 twist 17 Remington-BCG PSA Premium Nitride BCG-Gas block Midwest Industries low pro-Gas Tube CMG Chrome lined rifle length tube