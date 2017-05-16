Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > AR15/10 Rifles
Reload this Page AR15 .17 Rem build ejector markings on cases... Need some help!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

AR15 .17 Rem build ejector markings on cases... Need some help!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 08:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 90
AR15 .17 Rem build ejector markings on cases... Need some help!
Well I finally finished my 17 rem build an shot it today with great results! Everything functioned really well and it shot under MOA with factory ammunition. The only thing I did notice that was on my brass, there was a clear indent from the ejector. I am wondering what this could be from. There are no other signs of pressure issues at all, just the mark from the ejector. Could this be a head spacing issue? Below is my build specs as to help the more educated AR builders and fanatics with helping me solve this problem. The ammo that I shot was factory Remington Accutip 20gr.


Upper Build
-Upper Receiver Spikes tactical
-Barrel Shilen 24" heavy varmint 1:10 twist 17 Remington
-BCG PSA Premium Nitride BCG
-Gas block Midwest Industries low pro
-Gas Tube CMG Chrome lined rifle length tube






Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Troy .308 Rifle | Hodgdon CFE 223 powder »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:30 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC