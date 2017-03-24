Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > AR15/10 Rifles
Reload this Page 308 Arrow
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

308 Arrow
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-24-2017, 08:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 347
308 Arrow
I have been looking into purchasing an upper chambered in this AR-15 platform round. Anyone have any experiences?? Does it come close to living up to the published data? I have a ton of 6.5 Grendel magazines and brass that is outside of the weight range I utilize that would work great for this. I am thinking of shooting 150g Nosler BT or Hornady SST for whitetail and smaller game inside of 300 yards. I am interested in better super sonic performance than my 300BLK chambered rifles without dragging out my heavy barreled LR-308...
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« What Barrel? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC