.223 and the ELD match disaster Well after 3 weeks of constant 10-20 mile an hour wind ,,, finally a calm morning ! Hit the range with my colt 1-8 16" my 1-9 20" my 1-9 24" and the 73 grain Eld match loads ....



The 1-8 was not good groups ! Just under 1-3/8 " five shot @100.4 yards



The 1-9 20" had BAD groups



And the 1-9 24" had HORRIFIC groups...



This bullet i am guessing is going to need a 1-7 twist if it is going to shine !



Wish now i had taken out my 3,,, 1-7 16" ARs



OH WELL next time !

