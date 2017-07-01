     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > AR15/10 Rifles
Reload this Page 22 Nosler
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

22 Nosler
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-07-2017, 08:40 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Houston,TX
Posts: 831
22 Nosler
Came across it on a Facebook page looks interesting, should be a welcomed addition for the AR platform. I reckon they'll be introducing it at Shot Show.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
22 Nosler-image.jpeg  
__________________
"Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen


"When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 09:03 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2013
    Location: Houston,TX
    Posts: 831
    Re: 22 Nosler
    Here's another photo I found. It next to a 243win
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    22 Nosler-image.jpeg  
    __________________
    "Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen


    "When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « ar in 6.5 creedmoore | DPMS double fire issues »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:10 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC