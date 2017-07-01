Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
AR15/10 Rifles
22 Nosler
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
22 Nosler
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-07-2017, 08:40 PM
TXAoudadKlr
Gold Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Houston,TX
Posts: 831
22 Nosler
Came across it on a Facebook page looks interesting, should be a welcomed addition for the AR platform. I reckon they'll be introducing it at Shot Show.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
"Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen
"When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey
#
2
01-07-2017, 09:03 PM
TXAoudadKlr
Gold Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Houston,TX
Posts: 831
Re: 22 Nosler
Here's another photo I found. It next to a 243win
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
"Only accurate rifles are interesting"- Townsend Whelen
"When I'm not hunting, I'm thinking about hunting"- Jim Shockey
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
ar in 6.5 creedmoore
|
DPMS double fire issues
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:10 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC