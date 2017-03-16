Marketing $$$

WhyTF is LRH promoting crossbows? Aside from the ethical issue of lazy crossbow "hunters" getting to hunt during normal archery seasons, you've got the whole gamut of poaching issues these "archers" have created in various states, that is well documented (IA, IL, PA, OH). If someone has a physical handicap and CBs are their only option, excellent, go get 'em. Otherwise, CBs are NOT 'archery' equipment and have been nothing more than a money/marketing grab by OEMs to capitalize on lazy/unethical hunters. LRH is not about archery. Let the crossbow marketing $$$ go. Stop enabling the not-disabled and ethically lazy.