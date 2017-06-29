Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



06-29-2017, 07:25 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Ohio
Posts: 80
Public Roads????
Ok, first off I'm from Ohio as you may have guessed. So I apologize for what may seem like a dumb question to Westerners.

I've had experience out west navigating forest service lands utilizing their maps which are relatively easy to figure out public roads.

However I just ordered BLM maps and need some help. I'm trying to correctly figure out what roads are legally traversible through private land. Is anything listed on the BLMs considered public right of way? Or are there certain levels of roadways that would be considered off limits if they traverse private lands?

I just want to be 100% legit, as I'm a landowner myself and don't like people trespassing, so I'm certainly not planning to do so myself.

Attached is a pic from the maps I just received, any direction on this would be greatly appreciated.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Public Roads????-img_1214.jpg  
