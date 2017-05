Re: First GPS which Garmin? I have the 64S with onXmaps topo SD card for my state. The unit does everything I need for a hunt. I bought the Garmin topo card, but returned it. The onXmaps is far superior, it even lists names of landowners so you could contact them for hunt permission. I've seen some good deals on the 64S package recently. __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys