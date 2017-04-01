Win Triad ZL Scope Rings with integrated anti-cant and illumination - LRH Give Away CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.



THE PRIZE







Anti-cant picatinny rail scope mounts with three-key adjustment system and built in turret and level illumination.



3 Winners



Street Value - $199.99



Prize Donor:







iota Outdoors



LIVE THE i LIFE

imagination. innovation. invention.



Even the slightest inconsistency between a picatinny rail and ring pairing will impact the accuracy of your shot. Negate the tolerances allowed in your rail’s machining specifications with iota’s TRIAD, a set of scope mounts featuring a patent pending three-key adjustment system.









Under-angled screw design eliminates corrosion from the condensation and crud that collects in the sockets of the typical top-down screws on other scope rings.

Patent-pending three-key adjustment system equips the TRIAD with interchangeable key inserts for mounting scope rings to the rail within three different tolerances: +.0035, nominal, and -.0035.

Machined with an exclusive under-cut wedge design that enables the rings to maintain a leveled position while mounted to the rail advancing the stability and accuracy of the system.

Fabricated out of anodized Aluminum 6061-T6, an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for superior strength, lightweight mass and corrosion resistance.

Four socket head cap screws to ensure an equal distribution of force for optimal solidity when mounting your rifle scope.

Built-in anti-cant to help you correct for inaccurate shot placement due to the canting of your rifle platform.

Available in 30 mm (3 oz) or 34 mm (2.6 oz).

CLICK HERE



See Contest Rules Down Below Entry is extremely quick and easy -- then just enter your first name and email address.Street Value - $199.99Even the slightest inconsistency between a picatinny rail and ring pairing will impact the accuracy of your shot. Negate the tolerances allowed in your rail’s machining specifications with iota’s TRIAD, a set of scope mounts featuring a patent pending three-key adjustment system.to read a review article by Justin Hyer featuring the Triad ZL Rings.See Contest Rules Down Below

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



__________________