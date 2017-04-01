Win Triad ZL Scope Rings with integrated anti-cant and illumination - LRH Give Away

Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER
THE PRIZE
Anti-cant picatinny rail scope mounts with three-key adjustment system and built in turret and level illumination.
3 Winners
Street Value - $199.99
Prize Donor:
iota Outdoors
LIVE THE i LIFE
imagination. innovation. invention.
Even the slightest inconsistency between a picatinny rail and ring pairing will impact the accuracy of your shot. Negate the tolerances allowed in your rail’s machining specifications with iota’s TRIAD, a set of scope mounts featuring a patent pending three-key adjustment system.
- Under-angled screw design eliminates corrosion from the condensation and crud that collects in the sockets of the typical top-down screws on other scope rings.
- Patent-pending three-key adjustment system equips the TRIAD with interchangeable key inserts for mounting scope rings to the rail within three different tolerances: +.0035, nominal, and -.0035.
- Machined with an exclusive under-cut wedge design that enables the rings to maintain a leveled position while mounted to the rail advancing the stability and accuracy of the system.
- Fabricated out of anodized Aluminum 6061-T6, an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for superior strength, lightweight mass and corrosion resistance.
- Four socket head cap screws to ensure an equal distribution of force for optimal solidity when mounting your rifle scope.
- Built-in anti-cant to help you correct for inaccurate shot placement due to the canting of your rifle platform.
- Available in 30 mm (3 oz) or 34 mm (2.6 oz).
to read a review article by Justin Hyer featuring the Triad ZL Rings.
