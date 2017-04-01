     close
Win Triad ZL Scope Rings with integrated anti-cant and illumination - LRH Give Away
Win Triad ZL Scope Rings with integrated anti-cant and illumination - LRH Give Away
Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.

THE PRIZE



Anti-cant picatinny rail scope mounts with three-key adjustment system and built in turret and level illumination.

3 Winners

Street Value - $199.99

Prize Donor:



iota Outdoors

LIVE THE i LIFE
imagination. innovation. invention.

Even the slightest inconsistency between a picatinny rail and ring pairing will impact the accuracy of your shot. Negate the tolerances allowed in your rail’s machining specifications with iota’s TRIAD, a set of scope mounts featuring a patent pending three-key adjustment system.




  • Under-angled screw design eliminates corrosion from the condensation and crud that collects in the sockets of the typical top-down screws on other scope rings.
  • Patent-pending three-key adjustment system equips the TRIAD with interchangeable key inserts for mounting scope rings to the rail within three different tolerances: +.0035, nominal, and -.0035.
  • Machined with an exclusive under-cut wedge design that enables the rings to maintain a leveled position while mounted to the rail advancing the stability and accuracy of the system.
  • Fabricated out of anodized Aluminum 6061-T6, an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy for superior strength, lightweight mass and corrosion resistance.
  • Four socket head cap screws to ensure an equal distribution of force for optimal solidity when mounting your rifle scope.
  • Built-in anti-cant to help you correct for inaccurate shot placement due to the canting of your rifle platform.
  • Available in 30 mm (3 oz) or 34 mm (2.6 oz).

CLICK HERE to read a review article by Justin Hyer featuring the Triad ZL Rings.

See Contest Rules Down Below
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

    Re: Win Triad ZL Scope Rings with integrated anti-cant and illumination - LRH Give Away
    CONTEST RULES

    US SHIPPING ONLY
    • Contest entries must be in by February 15th at 8AM CDT.
    • One entry per person.
    • Winners will be chosen by random drawing.
    • No purchase necessary.
    • Winners will be notified by email. If no response within 7 days, prize will be re-drawn and awarded to the next person.
    Andy Backus
    Field Editor
    LongRangeHunting.com

