Give Away Contests Stay Tuned For More Give Aways

Win a SIG SAUER KILO 2200 Laser Rangefinder - LRH Give Away Contests
Unread 04-24-2017, 03:33 PM
Win a SIG SAUER KILO 2200 Laser Rangefinder - LRH Give Away Contests
Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.

THE PRIZE

Last month we published a review of the SIG SAUER KILO 2200 Laser Rangefinder written by Mecca Streisand - HERE.

We are now giving away the KILO 2200 Rangefinder that Mecca used during his review along with a really nice SIG Range Bag.



KILO 2200 MSRP $499.99

1 Winner

Prize Donor:



SIG SAUER ELECTRO-OPTICS

The KILO2200MR is the latest generation 7 x 25 mm laser rangefinding monocular with more range performance, tighter laser beam collimation and an upgraded milling reticle with smaller aiming circle for more precise ranging performance at extreme distances. All KILO’s feature the Lightwave DSP ranging engine with HyperScan with 4x per second range updates in scan mode.



AMR™

Ranging technology uses an on-board inclinometer that reads incline/decline angle and modifies the effective ballistic shooting range to the target. AMR is the equivalent horizontal range and integrates perfectly when used in combination with SIG Ballistic Turret Dials.


LIGHTWAVE DSP™

Lightwave DSP (Digital Signal Processing) engine leverages HyperScan– an advanced power management technique that provides the fastest refresh rate in scan mode (4 times per second) even at distances over a mile. Our DSP engine uses the latest generation Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) running sophisticated signal processing algorithms to reduce false positives while finding weak or distant targets.


LUMATIC™

The most advanced display on the market. Our OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display has the largest dynamic range providing for high brightness in bright sunlight or snow conditions, yet will dim down to near nightvision levels at dusk and dawn. No other display offers this adaptive ability to prevent your pupil from constricting in low-light causing you to no longer be able to see your target.


SPECTRACOAT™

Highly efficient, ultra-wide broadband, anti-reflection lens coatings reduce surface reflections to extremely low levels across the entire visible spectrum providing superior light transmission.


STEALTH ID™

Electro-Optics industrial design inspired by our legendary firearms; deflection armor trapezoidal surfacing breaks up the shape and visibility of the optic along with pistol slide serrations and grip checkering to add function to the form of all SIG SAUER electro-optics.



See contest rules down below.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

Unread 04-24-2017, 03:34 PM
Re: Win a SIG SAUER KILO 2200 Laser Rangefinder - LRH Give Away Contests
CONTEST RULES
  • No purchase necessary
  • USA shipping only
  • 1 winner will be selected by random drawing June 5th, 2017.
  • Winner will be notified by email
  • If winner has not responded within 5 days a new winner will be selected by random drawing.
  • If you were not already on our LRH newsletter/email list, you will be added to it.
  • We do respect your privacy and do not share your information with any third parties.
  • You will have the opportunity to unsubscribe at any time.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

Unread 04-24-2017, 03:51 PM
Re: Win a SIG SAUER KILO 2200 Laser Rangefinder - LRH Give Away Contests
I'm in. Great opportunity, thanks guys.
Unread 04-24-2017, 08:37 PM
Re: Win a SIG SAUER KILO 2200 Laser Rangefinder - LRH Give Away Contests
It would be soooo cool to win this!
