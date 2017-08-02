Win a Manners EH-6A Riflestock and a Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifle Barrel - LRH Give Away CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.







Manners EH-6A Rifle Stock and Proof Research Carbon Fiber Wrapped Rifle Barrel.



1 Winner



Prize Donors:











Here's what Tom Manners says about the new EH-6A stock:



In response to all the guys asking for a smaller, traditional-style stock that will accept a carbon fiber wrapped barrel, we have developed the new MCS-EH6A. This is an adjustable-cheek version of our popular MCS-EH6 with a few tweaks. The top of the forend has been widened to accept up to a Proof Research Medium Sendero carbon barrel. We also added a fully adjustable cheek. Even with the added weight of the adjustable cheek, this stock still only weighs about 2.4 lbs. The balance of the EH6A is perfect when running a bigger barrel and larger optics.



Introduced in 2014, our line of hunting stocks, called the Elite Hunter Series, was developed to be as light as possible but still maintain the ruggedness, stability, accuracy and ergonomics of the rest of our lineup. To accomplish this, we went back to the drawing board. In the past, the composite industry was driven by aerospace technology, but in recent years, there have been quite a few advancements in the wind energy market. Off-shore carbon fiber wind turbine blades are now being made longer than 110 meters.



We took some of these advancements in materials and ideas and developed a new process for this series from lay-up to fill. To start, all the Elite Hunter stocks had to have a 100% carbon fiber shell. The second step was to develop a super light fill that would still hold up to any magnum caliber that you could throw at it. We still had to use our full sized 9/16" pillars, lightweight fill in non-critical areas and heavy fill where needed. Because the heavy fill adds weight quickly, we developed a process that can precisely control the amount of this material and place it only where it is most needed (e.g., the recoil lug/front pillar area and web area in front of the trigger).



About Manners Composite Stocks



At MCS, nothing is more important than our customers' satisfaction. We take pride in our stocks and stand behind each and every handcrafted item we produce.



If you are not completely satisfied with our workmanship or materials, we will make it right -- period. All stocks carry a lifetime guarantee. You break it -- we fix or replace it.



Contact Info

Manners Composite Stocks



1232 Swift Ave

Kansas City, MO 64116



Phone: (816) 283-3334

Fax (816) 283-7244



sales@mannersstocks.com







At PROOF Research we’re proving carbon fiber-wrapped barrels aren’t just a lightweight alternative to traditional steel barrels, but that they provide superior performance, including extreme accuracy, unprecedented durability and increased barrel life. By combining our unique manufacturing process with advanced technology composite materials and thermo-mechanical design principles, we’ve accomplished what others have failed to do in the past—match-grade carbon fiber barrels that weigh a fraction of traditional steel barrels while compromising nothing. They’re not just lighter—they’re better.







Our patented manufacturing process begins with full-profile, match-grade 416R stainless steel barrel blanks that are made in our firearms division. These blanks are then turned down to a significantly reduced profile greatly reducing weight. This reduced contour barrel is then filament-wrapped with high-strength, aerospace-grade carbon fibers impregnated with a high-thermal conductivity matrix resin developed by our aerospace materials division.



The aerospace-grade carbon fiber we use is 10 times stronger than stainless steel and has a specific stiffness nearly 6 times greater than steel. But strength and stiffness are only part of the equation. Heat conductivity and thermal expansion are also of paramount importance when developing a match-grade, carbon fiber barrel. Our helical wrapping pattern favors the longitudinal thermal diffusivity of the carbon fibers (along the length of the barrel) allowing them to dissipate the heat emanating from the steel liner rather than insulate it. This is achieved through phonon transport in the direction of the continuous fibers and greatly reduces the mirage effect intrinsic in heavy steel barrels.







THE ONLY CARBON FIBER-WRAPPED BARREL APPROVED FOR USE BY THE U.S. MILITARY.



However, because our unique bonding agent contains a high-thermal pitch fiber—similar to those proven in Formula One and aerospace applications—our barrels also conduct heat very effectively through the wall (thickness) of the barrel, greatly increasing thermal conductivity and resulting in barrels that stay cooler and maintain accuracy over longer sessions of fire.



After wrapping, our barrels are cured and consolidated then ground to their final contour. The end result is an aerospace-grade, high-fiber volume fraction composite barrel with less than 1% porosity suitable for the most extreme environments and capable of shot-after-shot accuracy that will impress the most veteran hunter or precision marksmen.









PROOF Research’s match-grade carbon fiber barrels are stronger, lighter, as accurate as the finest precision steel barrels and will maintain their performance in the harshest conditions. We didn’t invent carbon fiber-wrapped barrels. We just perfected them.

Up to 64% lighter than traditional steel barrels

Match-grade accuracy

Improved heat dissipation for cooler and longer lasting barrels

No point-of-impact shift during high-volume fire

Reduced harmonic barrel vibration

Unprecedented durability

Our barrels are available for both bolt-action and AR-style rifles, in a variety of calibers, lengths and twists. Your bolt-action barrel will arrive ready for thread and chamber by your gunsmith. Your AR barrel will arrive threaded and chambered. Matched bolts are available as an option for AR-10® variants.

Questions? Ready to place an order? Call our sales team during normal business hours at: (406) 756-9290 or email us at info@proofresearch.com





See contest rules down below Entry is extremely quick and easy -- then just enter your first name and email address.In response to all the guys asking for a smaller, traditional-style stock that will accept a carbon fiber wrapped barrel, we have developed the new MCS-EH6A. This is an adjustable-cheek version of our popular MCS-EH6 with a few tweaks. The top of the forend has been widened to accept up to a Proof Research Medium Sendero carbon barrel. We also added a fully adjustable cheek. Even with the added weight of the adjustable cheek, this stock still only weighs about 2.4 lbs. The balance of the EH6A is perfect when running a bigger barrel and larger optics.Introduced in 2014, our line of hunting stocks, called the Elite Hunter Series, was developed to be as light as possible but still maintain the ruggedness, stability, accuracy and ergonomics of the rest of our lineup. To accomplish this, we went back to the drawing board. In the past, the composite industry was driven by aerospace technology, but in recent years, there have been quite a few advancements in the wind energy market. Off-shore carbon fiber wind turbine blades are now being made longer than 110 meters.We took some of these advancements in materials and ideas and developed a new process for this series from lay-up to fill. To start, all the Elite Hunter stocks had to have a 100% carbon fiber shell. The second step was to develop a super light fill that would still hold up to any magnum caliber that you could throw at it. We still had to use our full sized 9/16" pillars, lightweight fill in non-critical areas and heavy fill where needed. Because the heavy fill adds weight quickly, we developed a process that can precisely control the amount of this material and place it only where it is most needed (e.g., the recoil lug/front pillar area and web area in front of the trigger).At MCS, nothing is more important than our customers' satisfaction. We take pride in our stocks and stand behind each and every handcrafted item we produce.If you are not completely satisfied with our workmanship or materials, we will make it right -- period. All stocks carry a lifetime guarantee. You break it -- we fix or replace it.Manners Composite Stocks1232 Swift AveKansas City, MO 64116Phone: (816) 283-3334Fax (816) 283-7244At PROOF Research we’re proving carbon fiber-wrapped barrels aren’t just a lightweight alternative to traditional steel barrels, but that they provide superior performance, including extreme accuracy, unprecedented durability and increased barrel life. By combining our unique manufacturing process with advanced technology composite materials and thermo-mechanical design principles, we’ve accomplished what others have failed to do in the past—match-grade carbon fiber barrels that weigh a fraction of traditional steel barrels while compromising nothing. They’re not just lighter—they’re better.Our patented manufacturing process begins with full-profile, match-grade 416R stainless steel barrel blanks that are made in our firearms division. These blanks are then turned down to a significantly reduced profile greatly reducing weight. This reduced contour barrel is then filament-wrapped with high-strength, aerospace-grade carbon fibers impregnated with a high-thermal conductivity matrix resin developed by our aerospace materials division.The aerospace-grade carbon fiber we use is 10 times stronger than stainless steel and has a specific stiffness nearly 6 times greater than steel. But strength and stiffness are only part of the equation. Heat conductivity and thermal expansion are also of paramount importance when developing a match-grade, carbon fiber barrel. Our helical wrapping pattern favors the longitudinal thermal diffusivity of the carbon fibers (along the length of the barrel) allowing them to dissipate the heat emanating from the steel liner rather than insulate it. This is achieved through phonon transport in the direction of the continuous fibers and greatly reduces the mirage effect intrinsic in heavy steel barrels.However, because our unique bonding agent contains a high-thermal pitch fiber—similar to those proven in Formula One and aerospace applications—our barrels also conduct heat very effectively through the wall (thickness) of the barrel, greatly increasing thermal conductivity and resulting in barrels that stay cooler and maintain accuracy over longer sessions of fire.After wrapping, our barrels are cured and consolidated then ground to their final contour. The end result is an aerospace-grade, high-fiber volume fraction composite barrel with less than 1% porosity suitable for the most extreme environments and capable of shot-after-shot accuracy that will impress the most veteran hunter or precision marksmen.PROOF Research’s match-grade carbon fiber barrels are stronger, lighter, as accurate as the finest precision steel barrels and will maintain their performance in the harshest conditions. We didn’t invent carbon fiber-wrapped barrels. We just perfected them.See contest rules down below

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



__________________