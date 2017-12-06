Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Win a Manners EH-1A Rifle Stock - LRH Give Away
06-12-2017
Win a Manners EH-1A Rifle Stock - LRH Give Away
Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.

THE PRIZE



Manners EH-1A Rifle Stock.

1 Winner

Prize Donor:




Here's what Tom Manners says about the new EH-1A stock:

This stock was designed for the long-range hunter. Depending on the inlet, the standard weight with a ½” decel pad is 26 to 28 ounces. The EH1A comes standard with the KMW Terry Cross cheek hardware. We do offer the LRI cheek hardware as an option. The EH1A comes in around 2.7-2.9 lbs with a 1/2" pad. The forend is 1.75” wide at the tip and rounded to a beaver tail that is flat and wide enough to accept a #8 barrel which is about 1.125″ diameter at the tip of the stock. The grip on the stock is more of a vertical, tactical style, longer than standard with a small palm swell and overall smaller grip than our MCS-T4 stock.



The bottom of the butt has a flat that is about ¾” wide and is true running with the sides of the stock. This allows it to ride very straight and true when using a rear bag. The EH1/EH1A is designed for Rem 700 style actions, but can be inletted for Savage short actions with the Savage BDL mini chassis and other actions.

Elite Hunter Series Stocks

Introduced in 2014, our line of hunting stocks, called the Elite Hunter Series, was developed to be as light as possible but still maintain the ruggedness, stability, accuracy and ergonomics of the rest of our lineup. To accomplish this, we went back to the drawing board. In the past, the composite industry was driven by aerospace technology, but in recent years, there have been quite a few advancements in the wind energy market. Off-shore carbon fiber wind turbine blades are now being made longer than 110 meters.

We took some of these advancements in materials and ideas and developed a new process for this series from lay-up to fill. To start, all the Elite Hunter stocks had to have a 100% carbon fiber shell. The second step was to develop a super light fill that would still hold up to any magnum caliber that you could throw at it. We still had to use our full sized 9/16" pillars, lightweight fill in non-critical areas and heavy fill where needed. Because the heavy fill adds weight quickly, we developed a process that can precisely control the amount of this material and place it only where it is most needed (e.g., the recoil lug/front pillar area and web area in front of the trigger).

About Manners Composite Stocks

At MCS, nothing is more important than our customers' satisfaction. We take pride in our stocks and stand behind each and every handcrafted item we produce.

If you are not completely satisfied with our workmanship or materials, we will make it right -- period. All stocks carry a lifetime guarantee. You break it -- we fix or replace it.

Contact Info
Manners Composite Stocks

1232 Swift Ave
Kansas City, MO 64116

Phone: (816) 283-3334
Fax (816) 283-7244

sales@mannersstocks.com



See contest rules down below.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

Re: Win a Manners EH-1A Rifle Stock - LRH Give Away
CONTEST RULES
  • No purchase necessary
  • USA shipping only
  • 1 winner will be selected by random drawing July 24th, 2017.
  • Winner will be notified by email
  • If winner has not responded within 5 days a new winner will be selected by random drawing.
  • If you were not already on our LRH newsletter/email list, you will be added to it.
  • We do respect your privacy and do not share your information with any third parties.
  • You will have the opportunity to unsubscribe at any time.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

