Win a Manners EH-1A Rifle Stock - LRH Give Away CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.



THE PRIZE







Manners EH-1A Rifle Stock.



1 Winner



Prize Donor:









Here's what Tom Manners says about the new EH-1A stock:



This stock was designed for the long-range hunter. Depending on the inlet, the standard weight with a ½” decel pad is 26 to 28 ounces. The EH1A comes standard with the KMW Terry Cross cheek hardware. We do offer the LRI cheek hardware as an option. The EH1A comes in around 2.7-2.9 lbs with a 1/2" pad. The forend is 1.75” wide at the tip and rounded to a beaver tail that is flat and wide enough to accept a #8 barrel which is about 1.125″ diameter at the tip of the stock. The grip on the stock is more of a vertical, tactical style, longer than standard with a small palm swell and overall smaller grip than our MCS-T4 stock.







The bottom of the butt has a flat that is about ¾” wide and is true running with the sides of the stock. This allows it to ride very straight and true when using a rear bag. The EH1/EH1A is designed for Rem 700 style actions, but can be inletted for Savage short actions with the Savage BDL mini chassis and other actions.



Elite Hunter Series Stocks



Introduced in 2014, our line of hunting stocks, called the Elite Hunter Series, was developed to be as light as possible but still maintain the ruggedness, stability, accuracy and ergonomics of the rest of our lineup. To accomplish this, we went back to the drawing board. In the past, the composite industry was driven by aerospace technology, but in recent years, there have been quite a few advancements in the wind energy market. Off-shore carbon fiber wind turbine blades are now being made longer than 110 meters.



We took some of these advancements in materials and ideas and developed a new process for this series from lay-up to fill. To start, all the Elite Hunter stocks had to have a 100% carbon fiber shell. The second step was to develop a super light fill that would still hold up to any magnum caliber that you could throw at it. We still had to use our full sized 9/16" pillars, lightweight fill in non-critical areas and heavy fill where needed. Because the heavy fill adds weight quickly, we developed a process that can precisely control the amount of this material and place it only where it is most needed (e.g., the recoil lug/front pillar area and web area in front of the trigger).



About Manners Composite Stocks



At MCS, nothing is more important than our customers' satisfaction. We take pride in our stocks and stand behind each and every handcrafted item we produce.



If you are not completely satisfied with our workmanship or materials, we will make it right -- period. All stocks carry a lifetime guarantee. You break it -- we fix or replace it.



Contact Info

Manners Composite Stocks



1232 Swift Ave

Kansas City, MO 64116



Phone: (816) 283-3334

Fax (816) 283-7244



sales@mannersstocks.com







Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



