Win a Legacy Portable Shooting Bench - LRH Give Away Contests
03-07-2017, 06:05 PM
Win a Legacy Portable Shooting Bench - LRH Give Away Contests
Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.

THE PRIZE

$399 credit towards the Legacy Portable Shooting Bench of winner's choice.



1 Winner

Prize Donor:



LegacyShootingProducts.com

THE MOST STABLE PORTABLE SHOOTING BENCH
  • Internal voids lighten the bench without sacrificing stability
  • Adjustable, aluminum legs are precision machined with telescoping feature to provide a level shooting surface on uneven terrain, a feature not found on other benches
  • Integral leg storage and carry-handle
  • Hardware is entirely concealed for smooth outer surface
  • Nor protruding hardware to damage other gear during transport
  • Non-skid textured surface for front rest stability
  • Top is 2-1/2 thick for extreme rigidity and stability, with internal cut-outs to lighten weight
  • Integrated carry handle is well balanced for one-hand carry
  • Sets up in 90 seconds



Aluminum Legs Adjust To Terrain



Why four legs and not three?

Four legs provide unequaled strength and stability. While a 3-leg design finds its own plane on uneven surfaces, it seldom sits level. Our 4-leg design provides two adjustable legs that can be adjusted for height and allows the shooter to level the bench for a superior set-up. This option provides the ability to adjust two legs to match the uneven terrain where you shoot with up to 5" adjustment with the telescoping legs. By using the adjustable legs in front, your setup can be made in only a few seconds to achieve a level, stable platform. You also have the option to upgrade to four adjustable legs if you choose. This option simply allows more versatility to adjust your bench on any surface to achieve a level platform and also allows total height to be adjusted plus/minus 2.5.

Legacy Ambidextrous Bench




Legacy Left Hand Bench




See Contest Rules Down Below
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

03-07-2017, 06:10 PM
Re: Win a Legacy Portable Shooting Bench - LRH Give Away Contests
CONTEST RULES
  • No purchase necessary
  • USA shipping only
  • 1 winner will be selected by random drawing April 18th, 2017.
  • Winner gets a $399 credit toward the Legacy Shooting Bench of their choice.
  • Winner will be notified by email
  • If winner has not responded within 5 days a new winner will be selected by random drawing.
  • If you were not already on our LRH newsletter/email list, you will be added to it.
  • We do respect your privacy and do not share your information with any third parties.
  • You will have the opportunity to unsubscribe at any time.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

