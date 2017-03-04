Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest

Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER
THE PRIZE
Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition plus 2-Year Down Range Protection Plan.
1 Winner
Street Value - $679
Prize Donor:
BullseyeCamera.com
Maximum Transmission Distance
1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight
Battery Life
12 Hours / Lithium-Ion Rechargable
Works with the following devices
iPhone, iPad, Android Devices, Windows
See Your Shot!
See each shot, or group of shots, blink each time you shoot to easily identify the shot! No more guessing!
Review Previous Shots
Save and review each shot sequence to analyze your shooting sessions.
Multiple Shooters and Viewers
Multiple users can shoot the same target, and multiple users can view the target at the same time. Great for training and teaching.
No Cellular/Internet Service Required
The system generates its own WI-FI Hotspot so you do not need Internet or Cellular Service! Works anywhere, all you need is an iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire/HD or Android Device. No monthly fees.
The long range edition is ideal for shooters shooting at any distance up to, and over, 1 MILE, sighting in their firearm, target practicing or developing loads. Completely self-contained, the long range edition sets up in under a minute and is ready to use.
- HD Camera w/Night Vision
- Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack w/Fast Charger
(12+ Hour Run Time)
- Works out to 1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight.
No Cellular or Internet Service Required.
- Secure AmmoCan Style Carrying Case
Completely Self-Contained
- Bullseye Target Manager software app for iPhone,
iPad, Android Devices, Kindle Fire/HD, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10!
- Free Software Updates
- Fully Weatherproof
- Includes BaseStation Receiver
- 14" x 8" x 10" - 7LBS
