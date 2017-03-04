Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Give Away Contests
Reload this Page Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Give Away Contests Stay Tuned For More Give Aways

Reply

Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:46 AM
Field Editor
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 645
Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest
Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.

THE PRIZE

Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition plus 2-Year Down Range Protection Plan.

1 Winner

Street Value - $679

Prize Donor:



BullseyeCamera.com



Read a detailed review article describing the brand new and improved Bullseye features - CLICK HERE.

Maximum Transmission Distance
1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight

Battery Life
12 Hours / Lithium-Ion Rechargable

Works with the following devices
iPhone, iPad, Android Devices, Windows

See Your Shot!
See each shot, or group of shots, blink each time you shoot to easily identify the shot! No more guessing!

Review Previous Shots
Save and review each shot sequence to analyze your shooting sessions.

Multiple Shooters and Viewers
Multiple users can shoot the same target, and multiple users can view the target at the same time. Great for training and teaching.

No Cellular/Internet Service Required
The system generates its own WI-FI Hotspot so you do not need Internet or Cellular Service! Works anywhere, all you need is an iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire/HD or Android Device. No monthly fees.

The long range edition is ideal for shooters shooting at any distance up to, and over, 1 MILE, sighting in their firearm, target practicing or developing loads. Completely self-contained, the long range edition sets up in under a minute and is ready to use.

  • HD Camera w/Night Vision
  • Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack w/Fast Charger
    (12+ Hour Run Time)
  • Works out to 1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight.
    No Cellular or Internet Service Required.
  • Secure AmmoCan Style Carrying Case
    Completely Self-Contained
  • Bullseye Target Manager software app for iPhone,
    iPad, Android Devices, Kindle Fire/HD, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10!
  • Free Software Updates
  • Fully Weatherproof
  • Includes BaseStation Receiver
  • 14" x 8" x 10" - 7LBS

See Contest Rules Down Below
__________________
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:48 AM
Field Editor
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 645
Re: Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest
CONTEST RULES
  • Contest entries must be in by May 15th at 8AM CDT.
  • One entry per person.
  • USA Shipping Only
  • Winners will be chosen by random drawing.
  • No purchase necessary.
  • Winners will be notified by email. If no response within 7 days, prize will be re-drawn and awarded to the next person.
__________________
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-03-2017, 02:02 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 1,745
Re: Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest
I'm in, thanks!
__________________
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...9/#post1296648 - 338 Lapua Ongoing Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/ - 338 Lapua Build Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/ - 6.5x284 Ongoing Thread
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/ - 6.5x284 Build Thread
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Win a Manners EH-6A Riflestock and a Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifle Barrel - LRH Give Away | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC