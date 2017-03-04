Win A Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition Target Camera - LRH Give Away Contest CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.



THE PRIZE



Bullseye AmmoCam Long Range Edition plus 2-Year Down Range Protection Plan.



1 Winner



Street Value - $679



Prize Donor:







BullseyeCamera.com







Read a detailed review article describing the brand new and improved Bullseye features - CLICK HERE



Maximum Transmission Distance

1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight



Battery Life

12 Hours / Lithium-Ion Rechargable



Works with the following devices

iPhone, iPad, Android Devices, Windows



See Your Shot!

See each shot, or group of shots, blink each time you shoot to easily identify the shot! No more guessing!



Review Previous Shots

Save and review each shot sequence to analyze your shooting sessions.



Multiple Shooters and Viewers

Multiple users can shoot the same target, and multiple users can view the target at the same time. Great for training and teaching.



No Cellular/Internet Service Required

The system generates its own WI-FI Hotspot so you do not need Internet or Cellular Service! Works anywhere, all you need is an iPhone, iPad, Kindle Fire/HD or Android Device. No monthly fees.



The long range edition is ideal for shooters shooting at any distance up to, and over, 1 MILE, sighting in their firearm, target practicing or developing loads. Completely self-contained, the long range edition sets up in under a minute and is ready to use.



HD Camera w/Night Vision



Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery Pack w/Fast Charger

(12+ Hour Run Time)



(12+ Hour Run Time) Works out to 1 MILE+ with Clear Line of Sight.

No Cellular or Internet Service Required.



No Cellular or Internet Service Required. Secure AmmoCan Style Carrying Case

Completely Self-Contained



Completely Self-Contained Bullseye Target Manager software app for iPhone,

iPad, Android Devices, Kindle Fire/HD, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10!



iPad, Android Devices, Kindle Fire/HD, Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8 and 10! Free Software Updates



Fully Weatherproof



Includes BaseStation Receiver



14" x 8" x 10" - 7LBS

YouTube (Short URL)

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



