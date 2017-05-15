Win $250 Worth Of Cutting Edge Bullets - LRH Give Away Contests CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.



THE PRIZE



$250 Gift Certificate from Cutting Edge Bullets



2 Winners



Prize Donor:







CuttingEdgeBullets.com



BULLET DESIGN



Our goal from the beginning was to develop solid copper bullets that were the most accurate, flattest shooting bullet on the market that would have much better terminal performance than any other premium match grade bullet.



If you are a match shooter, you are going to love how fast, flat and accurate these bullets fly. If you are a hunter you will appreciate how quickly our bullets kill. They are precise from lot to lot with the maximum weight deviation of .40 grains on our MTH™, MTAC™ and FBH™ bullets. All our solid copper bullets are within .0001" in concentricity and .00015" in diameter. By trade we are machinists, and because of this fact all bullets are inspected rigorously at appropriate intervals and documented accordingly to ensure all bullets are the same regardless of when they are purchased.





RAPTOR™ Technology

Lethal by design.







This picture of a .416 caliber 325gr DGBR-HP is a classic example of what all of our RAPTOR bullets are designed to do. The top portion of the bullet blows off into six petals and moves away from the main wound channel in a star pattern creating a massive amount of trauma.



This witness card was embedded into wet pack medium at 4" deep. The smaller caliber bullets petals tend to stay closer to the main wound channel but still create massive amounts of damage.





Patented SealTite™ Band and Other Features







STB or SealTite™ Band - The SealTite™ band is one feature unique to our solid copper bullets. It is the key to making our bullets fly without getting fliers common with some other solid copper or copper alloy bullets. It is larger than nominal caliber diameter by .0005" to .005" depending on caliber. This ensures there will be no pressure escaping around the bullet when fired. The STB position can be customized to allow for a different bullet projection length. There are however, limitations on how far forward the band can be positioned.



MDG or Material Displacement Grooves - The MDG serves two functions. One, it is a place for the material to flow into when the STB enters the throat and lands in the rifle barrel. This prevents excess pressure as the soft copper flows freely into them. Keep in mind we are talking about a very minimal amount of material that gets displaced. There is only .001” per side on diameter that is displaced which is approximately 1/3 the diameter of a human hair. They also acts as an indicator as to where the STB is actually at which is helpful for bullet seating.





Our Manufacturing Process



CNC Swiss Style Automatic Lathes are second to none when it comes to machining small precision parts.



They are typically used in machining complex parts in a single operation verses multiple operations using other methods. This is accomplished by the machines being equipped with live tools (meaning tools that rotate) for milling, drilling, tapping, reaming, etc. for machining done crosswise through a part. A hex, square, or any other shape can be cut on a part with these tools as well. Our machines are equiped with a pick-off spindle, or sub-spindle, so after a part is machined on the front spindle, the part can be grabbed with the sub spindle and cut off to prevent the part from falling and getting damaged. Once the part is in the sub spindle there are separate tools that can be used to machine the part on its backside which also prevents having to perform another operation on another machine. This is how the shape is cut into the rear of our bullets.



YouTube (Short URL)





See contest rules down below. Entry is extremely quick and easy -- then just enter your first name and email address.$250 Gift Certificate from Cutting Edge BulletsOur goal from the beginning was to develop solid copper bullets that were the most accurate, flattest shooting bullet on the market that would have much better terminal performance than any other premium match grade bullet.If you are a match shooter, you are going to love how fast, flat and accurate these bullets fly. If you are a hunter you will appreciate how quickly our bullets kill. They are precise from lot to lot with the maximum weight deviation of .40 grains on our MTH™, MTAC™ and FBH™ bullets. All our solid copper bullets are within .0001" in concentricity and .00015" in diameter. By trade we are machinists, and because of this fact all bullets are inspected rigorously at appropriate intervals and documented accordingly to ensure all bullets are the same regardless of when they are purchased.Lethal by design.This picture of a .416 caliber 325gr DGBR-HP is a classic example of what all of our RAPTOR bullets are designed to do. The top portion of the bullet blows off into six petals and moves away from the main wound channel in a star pattern creating a massive amount of trauma.This witness card was embedded into wet pack medium at 4" deep. The smaller caliber bullets petals tend to stay closer to the main wound channel but still create massive amounts of damage.STB or SealTite™ Band - The SealTite™ band is one feature unique to our solid copper bullets. It is the key to making our bullets fly without getting fliers common with some other solid copper or copper alloy bullets. It is larger than nominal caliber diameter by .0005" to .005" depending on caliber. This ensures there will be no pressure escaping around the bullet when fired. The STB position can be customized to allow for a different bullet projection length. There are however, limitations on how far forward the band can be positioned.MDG or Material Displacement Grooves - The MDG serves two functions. One, it is a place for the material to flow into when the STB enters the throat and lands in the rifle barrel. This prevents excess pressure as the soft copper flows freely into them. Keep in mind we are talking about a very minimal amount of material that gets displaced. There is only .001” per side on diameter that is displaced which is approximately 1/3 the diameter of a human hair. They also acts as an indicator as to where the STB is actually at which is helpful for bullet seating.CNC Swiss Style Automatic Lathes are second to none when it comes to machining small precision parts.They are typically used in machining complex parts in a single operation verses multiple operations using other methods. This is accomplished by the machines being equipped with live tools (meaning tools that rotate) for milling, drilling, tapping, reaming, etc. for machining done crosswise through a part. A hex, square, or any other shape can be cut on a part with these tools as well. Our machines are equiped with a pick-off spindle, or sub-spindle, so after a part is machined on the front spindle, the part can be grabbed with the sub spindle and cut off to prevent the part from falling and getting damaged. Once the part is in the sub spindle there are separate tools that can be used to machine the part on its backside which also prevents having to perform another operation on another machine. This is how the shape is cut into the rear of our bullets.See contest rules down below.

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



__________________ Last edited by Andy Backus; 05-15-2017 at 03:51 PM .