Give Away Contests

Win $1000 worth of Sitka Gear's new Subalpine clothing - LRH Give Away
06-26-2017, 11:00 AM
Win $1000 worth of Sitka Gear's new Subalpine clothing - LRH Give Away
Entry is extremely quick and easy - CLICK HERE TO ENTER - then just enter your first name and email address.

THE PRIZE

Full Sitka Gear system including all the items shown below:




1 Winner

Street Value
Over $1000

Prize Donor:

www.SitkaGear.com

SITKA Gear exists to elevate the standard against which all other hunting brands are measured – in product design, content authenticity, customer service, and environmental stewardship.

We engineer gear to solve problems plaguing our core users. We create authentic media to inspire, delight, and enlighten hunters. We provide excellent customer service. We stand up for our dealers, who in return make our customers' lives easier. We invest in efficient organizations that improve the future of hunting, wildlife, habitat health, and public access. We embrace the global initiatives of Okeo-Tex® to implement ecologically sound and socially responsible textile manufacturing practices.

SITKA® Gear's product designers are constantly testing and sourcing the latest textile technologies in real-world situations for waterproofness, wind resistance, durability, breathability and articulation. Only the most advanced, highest-performance fabrics and technologies are chosen for final production.

Fit & Function
Whether you're glassing open bowls, tiptoeing through aspen groves, battling scree fields, or simply covering miles at a time, your big game pursuits run the gamut of moderate to high activity peppered with periods of pure motionlessness enduring the elements. This calls for durable weather protection, mobility, and breathability. Our Big Game systems responds brilliantly to varying activity level and quickly changing weather conditions with technical fabrics and functional designs. We only choose the most advanced fabrics for final production of our products, and that’s why we employ GORE-TEX®, WINDSTOPPER®, Polartec®, Polygiene®, and PrimaLoft®. These high-tech materials enable hunters to stand up to all weather and connect with their environments in optimal comfort.

GORE ™ OPTIFADE™ Subalpine
At SITKA Gear we know the value of technology, but more importantly we understand the science behind it. As manufacturers of some of the industry’s highest-performing, most innovative fabrics, we’re committed to discovering the ways technology can benefit our customers. For 2017 we are excited for the introduction of GORE OPTIFADE™ Concealment Subalpine™.

The GORE OPTIFADE™ Concealment Subalpine™ pattern is designed specifically for stalking and ambushing ungulates from ground level in tree covered and vegetated terrain. The concealment technology is optimized for engagement ranges of 50 yards and less.

See contest rules and entry deadline down below.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

06-26-2017, 11:02 AM
Re: Win $1000 worth of Sitka Gear's new Subalpine clothing - LRH Give Away
  • Contest entries must be in by August 21st at 8AM CDT.
  • One entry per person. Our system does not allow duplicates.
  • Winners will be notified by email. If no response within 7 days, prize will be re-drawn and awarded to the next person.
  • Winner(s) will be chosen by random drawing.
  • No purchase necessary.
  • Winner's choice of Sitka Gear size is subject to availability. Substitutions of equal or lesser value may be made.
  • USA Shipping Only
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

