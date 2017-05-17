SxS or triple rifled slug gun? Searching Hi, I am looking for either a double or triple barrel rifled slug gun.



- 20 or 12 gauge

- Not really that interested in a rifled choke approach, really want rifled barrels



The reason for this strange request is that boar hunting in some areas of CA can only be done with slugs, lead free, and no side arm.



Nearly all of the no lead slug options out there are sabots, so I prefer a rifled setup.



Since they don't allow carrying a side arm, I prefer a double or triple barrel setup vs pump or auto.



Open to ideas and suggestions.



Thanks



Harry