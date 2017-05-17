Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



SxS or triple rifled slug gun? Searching
Unread 05-17-2017, 11:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 305
SxS or triple rifled slug gun? Searching
Hi, I am looking for either a double or triple barrel rifled slug gun.

- 20 or 12 gauge
- Not really that interested in a rifled choke approach, really want rifled barrels

The reason for this strange request is that boar hunting in some areas of CA can only be done with slugs, lead free, and no side arm.

Nearly all of the no lead slug options out there are sabots, so I prefer a rifled setup.

Since they don't allow carrying a side arm, I prefer a double or triple barrel setup vs pump or auto.

Open to ideas and suggestions.

Thanks

Harry
