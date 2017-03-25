Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Shotgun Slug Hunting
Marlin 512
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Marlin 512
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-25-2017, 10:51 PM
sealer
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 20
Marlin 512
Any love for these guns on this forum ?
Dennis
#
2
03-25-2017, 11:05 PM
Alaska2006
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
Posts: 283
Re: Marlin 512
They are kinda cool I think.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
12ga,10ga,8ga,4ga FH;585HE/700HE, other Big Bores--
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:53 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC