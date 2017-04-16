BEST and WORST slugs for rifled "choke" I have a Benelli M1 (from the late '90s) with a pistol grip stock and short barrel with a rifled "choke" that fits Benelli threading.



->What are some fairly good slugs to use with a rifled "choke" on a smoothbore barrel?



AND



->What are No-No slugs for a rifled choke? (i.e. sabot type or "rifled" slug?)



Yeah, I know I need to shoot it to see which exact slug shoots best but I'm trying to narrow the field of possible slugs and avoid a dangerous choice as well.



->Also, are there any rifled chokes that are better than others?

I'm not at home right now so I don't know the brand of rifled choke I have.



