BEST and WORST slugs for rifled "choke"
Unread 04-16-2017, 04:42 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 834
BEST and WORST slugs for rifled "choke"
I have a Benelli M1 (from the late '90s) with a pistol grip stock and short barrel with a rifled "choke" that fits Benelli threading.

->What are some fairly good slugs to use with a rifled "choke" on a smoothbore barrel?

AND

->What are No-No slugs for a rifled choke? (i.e. sabot type or "rifled" slug?)

Yeah, I know I need to shoot it to see which exact slug shoots best but I'm trying to narrow the field of possible slugs and avoid a dangerous choice as well.

->Also, are there any rifled chokes that are better than others?
I'm not at home right now so I don't know the brand of rifled choke I have.

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
